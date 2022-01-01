View the Goals available in a Workspace.
{
}
- "goals": [
],
- {
}
- "id": "e53a033c-900e-462d-a849-4a216b06d930",
- "pretty_id": "6",
- "name": "Goal ABC",
- "team_id": "512",
- "creator": 182,
- "owner": null,
- "color": "#32a852",
- "date_created": "1568044355026",
- "start_date": null,
- "due_date": "1568036964079",
- "description": "Updated Goal Description",
- "private": false,
- "archived": false,
- "multiple_owners": true,
- "editor_token": "goal:792c3027-83a2-45de-be96-2f623b5f9078:1626303240249:38fd99e8-f989-4125-9a05-19ead0ed83a6:57bdc749-4ca6-4082-a78e-3485ed15e675",
- "date_updated": "1626130440221",
- "last_update": "1626132992152",
- "folder_id": null,
- "pinned": false,
- "owners": [ ],
- "key_result_count": 1,
- "members": [
],
- {
}
- "id": 182,
- "username": "Jane Doe",
- "email": "janedoe@gmail.com",
- "color": "#827718",
- "permission_level": "edit",
- "profilePicture": "https://attachments-public.clickup.com/profilePictures/profile.jpg",
- "initials": "JD",
- "isCreator": true
- "group_members": [ ],
- "percent_completed": 0
- "folders": [
]
- {
}
- "id": "05921253-7737-44af-a1aa-36fd11244e6f",
- "name": "Quarterly Goals",
- "team_id": "512",
- "private": true,
- "date_created": "1548802674671",
- "creator": 182,
- "goal_count": 1,
- "members": [
],
- {
}
- "id": 182,
- "email": "janedoe@gmail.com",
- "username": "Jane Doe",
- "color": "#827718",
- "permission_level": "read",
- "date_added": 1631599941928,
- "added_by": 183,
- "initials": "JD",
- "profilePicture": "https://attachments-public.clickup.com/profilePictures/profile.jpg"
- "goals": [
]
- {
}
- "id": "e53a033c-900e-462d-a849-4a216b06d930",
- "pretty_id": "8",
- "name": "Q1 Goals",
- "team_id": "512",
- "creator": 182,
- "owner": null,
- "color": "#32a852",
- "date_created": "1568044355026",
- "start_date": null,
- "due_date": "1568036964079",
- "description": "Goal for Q1",
- "private": false,
- "archived": false,
- "multiple_owners": true,
- "editor_token": "goal:792c3027-83b5-45de-be96-2f623b5f9078:1626303240249:38fd99e8-f989-4125-9a05-19ead0ed83a6:57bdc749-4ca6-4082-a78e-3485fc22d477",
- "date_updated": "1626130440221",
- "last_update": "1626132992152",
- "folder_id": "05921253-7737-44af-a1aa-36fd11244e6f",
- "folder_access": true,
- "pinned": false,
- "owners": [ ],
- "key_result_count": 1,
- "members": [
],
- {
}
- "id": 182,
- "username": "Jane Doe",
- "email": "janedoe@gmail.com",
- "color": "#827718",
- "permission_level": "edit",
- "profilePicture": "https://attachments-public.clickup.com/profilePictures/profile.jpg",
- "initials": "JD",
- "isCreator": true
- "group_members": [ ],
- "percent_completed": 1