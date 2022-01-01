    Nothing Found

Get Goals

View the Goals available in a Workspace.

SecurityAuthorization Token
Request
path Parameters
team_id
required
number <double>

Team ID (Workspace)

query Parameters
include_completed
boolean
Responses
200
get/team/{team_id}/goal
Request samples 
Response samples 
application/json
{
  • "goals": [
    ],
  • "folders": [
    ]
}
