    Nothing Found

Create Key Result

Add a Target to a Goal.

SecurityAuthorization Token
Request
path Parameters
goal_id
required
string

900e-462d-a849-4a216b06d930 (uuid)

Request Body schema: application/json
name
required
string
owners
required
Array of integers
type
required
string

Target (key result) types include: number, currency, boolean, percentage, or automatic.

steps_start
required
integer <int32>
steps_end
required
integer <int32>
unit
required
string
task_ids
required
Array of strings

Enter an array of task IDs to link this target with one or more tasks.

list_ids
required
Array of strings

Enter an array of List IDs to link this target with one or more Lists.

Responses
200
post/goal/{goal_id}/key_result
Request samples
application/json
{
  • "name": "New Key Result Name",
  • "owners": [
    ],
  • "type": "number",
  • "steps_start": 0,
  • "steps_end": 10,
  • "unit": "km",
  • "task_ids": [ ],
  • "list_ids": [ ]
}
Response samples
application/json
{
  • "key_result": {
    }
}
ClickUp Logo