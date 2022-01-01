Create Key Result

Add a Target to a Goal.
|name
required
string
|owners
required
Array of integers
|type
required
string
Target (key result) types include:
|steps_start
required
integer <int32>
|steps_end
required
integer <int32>
|unit
required
string
|task_ids
required
Array of strings
Enter an array of task IDs to link this target with one or more tasks.
|list_ids
required
Array of strings
Enter an array of List IDs to link this target with one or more Lists.
{
}
- "name": "New Key Result Name",
- "owners": [
],
- 183
- "type": "number",
- "steps_start": 0,
- "steps_end": 10,
- "unit": "km",
- "task_ids": [ ],
- "list_ids": [ ]
{
}
- "key_result": {
}
- "id": "947d46ed-8480-49bc-8c57-e569747efe93",
- "goal_id": "e53a033c-900e-462d-a849-4a216b06d930",
- "name": "New Key Result Name",
- "type": "number",
- "unit": "km",
- "creator": 183,
- "date_created": "1568062902048",
- "goal_pretty_id": "6",
- "percent_completed": null,
- "completed": false,
- "task_ids": [ ],
- "subcategory_ids": [ ],
- "owners": [
],
- {
}
- "id": 183,
- "username": "John Doe",
- "email": "example@email.com",
- "color": "#827718",
- "profilePicture": "https://dev-attachments-public.clickup.com/profilePictures/183_nx1.jpg",
- "initials": "JK"
- "last_action": {
}
- "id": "d3183d0f-5cbd-4158-b015-71465f1df269",
- "key_result_id": "947d46ed-8480-49bc-8c57-e569747efe93",
- "userid": 183,
- "date_modified": "1568062902048",
- "steps_taken": null,
- "note": "Created Key Result",
- "steps_before": null,
- "steps_current": null