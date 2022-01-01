    Nothing Found

Create Goal

Add a new Goal to a Workspace.

SecurityAuthorization Token
Request
path Parameters
team_id
required
number <double>

Team ID (Workspace)

Request Body schema: application/json
name
required
string
due_date
required
integer <int64>
description
required
string
multiple_owners
required
boolean
owners
required
Array of integers

Array of user IDs.

color
required
string
Responses
200
post/team/{team_id}/goal
Request samples
application/json
{
  • "name": "Goal Name",
  • "due_date": 1568036964079,
  • "description": "Goal Description",
  • "multiple_owners": true,
  • "owners": [
    ],
  • "color": "#32a852"
}
Response samples
application/json
{
  • "goal": {
    }
}
