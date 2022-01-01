    Nothing Found

Get Goal

View the details of a Goal including its Targets.

SecurityAuthorization Token
Request
path Parameters
goal_id
required
string

900e-462d-a849-4a216b06d930 (uuid)

Responses
200
get/goal/{goal_id}
Request samples 
Response samples 
application/json
{
  • "goal": {
    }
}
