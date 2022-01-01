View the details of a Goal including its Targets.
{
}
- "goal": {
}
- "id": "e53a033c-900e-462d-a849-4a216b06d930",
- "name": "Updated Goal Name",
- "team_id": "512",
- "date_created": "1568044355026",
- "start_date": null,
- "due_date": "1568036964079",
- "description": "Updated Goal Description",
- "private": false,
- "archived": false,
- "creator": 183,
- "color": "#32a852",
- "pretty_id": "6",
- "multiple_owners": true,
- "folder_id": null,
- "members": [ ],
- "owners": [
],
- {
}
- "id": 182,
- "username": "Jane Doe",
- "initials": "JD",
- "email": "janedoe@gmail.com",
- "color": "#827718",
- "profilePicture": "https://attachments-public.clickup.com/profilePictures/182_abc.jpg"
- "key_results": [ ],
- "percent_completed": 0,
- "history": [ ],
- "pretty_url": "https://app.clickup.com/512/goals/6"