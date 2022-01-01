Edit Key Result

Update a Target.
{
}
- "steps_current": 5,
- "note": "Target achieved"
{
}
- "key_result": {
}
- "id": "947d46ed-8480-49bc-8c57-e569747efe93",
- "goal_id": "e53a033c-900e-462d-a849-4a216b06d930",
- "name": "New Key Result Name",
- "type": "number",
- "unit": "km",
- "creator": 183,
- "date_created": "1568062902048",
- "goal_pretty_id": "6",
- "percent_completed": null,
- "completed": false,
- "task_ids": [ ],
- "subcategory_ids": [ ],
- "owners": [
],
- {
}
- "id": 183,
- "username": "John Doe",
- "email": "example@email.com",
- "color": "#827718",
- "profilePicture": "https://dev-attachments-public.clickup.com/profilePictures/183_nx1.jpg",
- "initials": "JK"
- "last_action": {
}
- "id": "e889858b-a023-46cc-968a-cac32fd04c1e",
- "key_result_id": "19c7a55e-537e-4bc9-b741-08df05a5bda8",
- "userid": 183,
- "date_modified": "1568122776851",
- "steps_taken": null,
- "note": "Target achieved",
- "steps_before": null,
- "steps_current": null,
- "steps_before_float": 0,
- "steps_taken_float": 5,
- "steps_current_float": null