Edit Key Result

Update a Target.

SecurityAuthorization Token
Request
path Parameters
key_result_id
required
string

8480-49bc-8c57-e569747efe93 (uuid)

Request Body schema: application/json

All properties available in the Create Key Result endpoint may also be used along with the additional properties below.

steps_current
required
integer <int32>
note
required
string
Responses
200
put/key_result/{key_result_id}
Request samples
application/json
{
  • "steps_current": 5,
  • "note": "Target achieved"
}
Response samples
application/json
{
  • "key_result": {
    }
}
