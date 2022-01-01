    Nothing Found

Start a time Entry

Start a timer for the authenticated user.

SecurityAuthorization Token
Request
path Parameters
team_Id
required
number <double>

Team ID (Workspace)

query Parameters
custom_task_ids
boolean

If you want to reference a task by it's custom task id, this value must be true.

team_id
number <double>

Only used when the custom_task_ids parameter is set to true.

For example: custom_task_ids=true&team_id=123.

Request Body schema: application/json

For Workspaces on the Free Forever or Unlimited Plan, either the timer_id parameter or the "tid" field in the body of the request are required fields.

description
required
string
required
Array of objects (Tags10)
tid
required
string
billable
required
boolean
Responses
200
post/team/{team_Id}/time_entries/start
Request samples
application/json
{
  • "description": "from api",
  • "tags": [
    ],
  • "tid": "task_id",
  • "billable": false
}
Response samples
application/json
{
  • "data": {
    }
}
