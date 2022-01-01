    Nothing Found

Delete a time Entry

Delete a time entry from a Workspace.

SecurityAuthorization Token
Request
path Parameters
team_id
required
number <double>

Team ID (Workspace)

timer_id
required
number <double>

Array of timer ids to delete separated by commas

header Parameters
Content-Type
required
string
Value: "application/json"
Responses
200
delete/team/{team_id}/time_entries/{timer_id}
Request samples 
Response samples 
application/json
{
  • "data": {
    }
}
