Get time entries within a date range

View time entries filtered by start and end date.

By default, this endpoint returns time entries from the last 30 days created by the authenticated user.

To retrieve time entries for other users, you must include the assignee query parameter.

Only one of the following location filters can be included at a time: space_id, folder_id, list_id, or task_id.

Note: A time entry that has a negative duration means that timer is currently running for that user.

SecurityAuthorization Token
Request
path Parameters
team_Id
required
number <double>

Team ID (Workspace)

query Parameters
start_date
number <double>

Unix time in milliseconds

end_date
number <double>

Unix time in milliseconds

assignee
number <double>

Filter by user_id.

Note: Only Workspace Owners/Admins have access to do this.

include_task_tags
boolean

Include task tags in the response for time entries associated with tasks.

include_location_names
boolean

Include the names of the List, Folder, and Space along with the list_id,folder_id, and space_id.

space_id
number <double>

Only include time entries associated with tasks in a specific Space.

folder_id
number <double>

Only include time entries associated with tasks in a specific Folder.

list_id
number <double>

Only include time entries associated with tasks in a specific List.

task_id
number <double>

Only include time entries associated with a specific task.

custom_task_ids
boolean

If you want to reference a task by it's custom task id, this value must be true.

team_id
number <double>

Only used when the custom_task_ids parameter is set to true.

For example: custom_task_ids=true&team_id=123.

header Parameters
Content-Type
required
string
Value: "application/json"
Responses
200

If your time entry is associated with a task that uses custom task ids you can expect a `custom_id`` field in the body of the response. The task field will only be included if there is a task associated with a time entry.

get/team/{team_Id}/time_entries
Request samples 
Response samples 
application/json
{
  • "data": [
    ]
}
