Get time entries within a date range

View time entries filtered by start and end date.
By default, this endpoint returns time entries from the last 30 days created by the authenticated user.
To retrieve time entries for other users, you must include the
assignee query parameter.
Only one of the following location filters can be included at a time:
space_id,
folder_id,
list_id, or
task_id.
Note: A time entry that has a negative duration means that timer is currently running for that user.
|start_date
number <double>
Unix time in milliseconds
|end_date
number <double>
Unix time in milliseconds
|assignee
number <double>
Filter by
|include_task_tags
boolean
Include task tags in the response for time entries associated with tasks.
|include_location_names
boolean
Include the names of the List, Folder, and Space along with the
|space_id
number <double>
Only include time entries associated with tasks in a specific Space.
|folder_id
number <double>
Only include time entries associated with tasks in a specific Folder.
|list_id
number <double>
Only include time entries associated with tasks in a specific List.
|task_id
number <double>
Only include time entries associated with a specific task.
|custom_task_ids
boolean
If you want to reference a task by it's custom task id, this value must be
|team_id
number <double>
Only used when the
If your time entry is associated with a task that uses custom task ids you can expect a `custom_id`` field in the body of the response. The task field will only be included if there is a task associated with a time entry.
{
}
- "data": [
]
- {
}
- "id": "1963465985517105840",
- "task": {
},
- "id": "1vwwavv",
- "custom_id": "JOSH-917",
- "name": "woof",
- "status": {
},
- "status": "open yes",
- "color": "#d3d3d3",
- "type": "open",
- "orderindex": 0
- "custom_type": null
- "wid": "300702",
- "user": {
},
- "id": 1,
- "username": "first_name last_name",
- "email": "test@gmail.com",
- "color": "#08c7e0",
- "initials": "JK",
- "profilePicture": "https://dev-attachments-public.clickup.com/profilePictures/1_HHk.jpg"
- "billable": false,
- "start": 1592841559129,
- "end": 1592845899021,
- "duration": "4339892",
- "description": "",
- "tags": [ ],
- "source": "clickup",
- "at": "1592845899021",
- "task_location": {
},
- "list_id": 1560300071,
- "folder_id": 468300080,
- "space_id": 22800253,
- "list_name": "List",
- "folder_name": "Folder",
- "space_name": "Space"
- "task_tags": [
],
- {
},
- "name": "content-request",
- "tag_fg": "#800000",
- "tag_bg": "#2ecd6f",
- "creator": 301828
- {
}
- "name": "marketing-okr",
- "tag_fg": "#800000",
- "tag_bg": "#7C4DFF",
- "creator": 301828
- "task_url": "https://staging.clickup.com/t/1vwwavv"