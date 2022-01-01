Get running time entry

View a time entry that's currently tracking time for the authenticated user.
Note: A time entry that has a negative duration means that timer is currently running for that user.
{
}
- "data": {
}
- "id": "timer_id",
- "task": {
},
- "id": "task_id",
- "name": "task_name",
- "status": {
}
- "status": "to do",
- "color": "#d3d3d3",
- "type": "open",
- "orderindex": 0
- "wid": "workspace_id",
- "user": {
},
- "id": 300528,
- "username": "first_name last_name",
- "email": "test@gmail.com",
- "color": "#08c7e0",
- "initials": "JK",
- "profilePicture": "https://attachments-public.clickup.com/profilePictures/1_HHk.jpg"
- "billable": false,
- "start": "1595293042560",
- "duration": -25655,
- "description": "",
- "tags": [ ],
- "at": "1595293042560"