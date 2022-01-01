    Nothing Found

Get running time entry

View a time entry that's currently tracking time for the authenticated user.

Note: A time entry that has a negative duration means that timer is currently running for that user.

SecurityAuthorization Token
Request
path Parameters
team_id
required
number <double>

Team ID (Workspace)

query Parameters
assignee
number <double>

user id

header Parameters
Content-Type
required
string
Value: "application/json"
Responses
200
get/team/{team_id}/time_entries/current
Request samples 
Response samples 
application/json
{
  • "data": {
    }
}
ClickUp Logo