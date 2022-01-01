    Nothing Found

Create a time entry

Create a time entry.

Note: A time entry that has a negative duration means that timer is currently running for that user.

SecurityAuthorization Token
Request
path Parameters
team_Id
required
number <double>

Team ID (Workspace)

query Parameters
custom_task_ids
boolean

If you want to reference a task by it's custom task id, this value must be true.

team_id
number <double>

Only used when the custom_task_ids parameter is set to true.

For example: custom_task_ids=true&team_id=123.

Request Body schema: application/json

Associate a time entry with a task using the tid parameter.

description
required
string
required
Array of objects (Tags6)
start
required
integer <int64>
billable
required
boolean
duration
required
integer <int32>
assignee
required
integer <int32>

Workspace owners and admins can include any user id. Workspace members can only include their own user id.

tid
required
string
Responses
200
post/team/{team_Id}/time_entries
Request samples
application/json
{
  • "description": "from api",
  • "tags": [
    ],
  • "start": 1595282645000,
  • "billable": true,
  • "duration": 50000,
  • "assignee": 1,
  • "tid": "task_id"
}
Response samples
application/json
{
  • "description": "from api",
  • "tags": [
    ],
  • "start": 1595282645000,
  • "billable": true,
  • "duration": 50000,
  • "assignee": 1,
  • "tid": "task_id"
}
