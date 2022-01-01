Create a time entry.
Note: A time entry that has a negative duration means that timer is currently running for that user.
Associate a time entry with a task using the
tid parameter.
|description
required
string
required
Array of objects (Tags6)
|start
required
integer <int64>
|billable
required
boolean
|duration
required
integer <int32>
|assignee
required
integer <int32>
Workspace owners and admins can include any user id. Workspace members can only include their own user id.
|tid
required
string
{
}
- "description": "from api",
- "tags": [
],
- {
}
- "name": "name of tag",
- "tag_bg": "#BF55EC",
- "tag_fg": "#FFFFFF"
- "start": 1595282645000,
- "billable": true,
- "duration": 50000,
- "assignee": 1,
- "tid": "task_id"
