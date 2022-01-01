    Nothing Found

Get singular time entry

View a single time entry.

Note: A time entry that has a negative duration means that timer is currently running for that user.

SecurityAuthorization Token
Request
path Parameters
team_id
required
number <double>

Team ID (Workspace)

timer_id
required
string

The ID of a time entry.

This can be found using the Get Time Entries Within a Date Range endpoint.

query Parameters
include_task_tags
boolean

Include task tags in the response for time entries associated with tasks.

include_location_names
boolean

Include the names of the List, Folder, and Space along with list_id,folder_id, and space_id.

header Parameters
Content-Type
required
string
Value: "application/json"
Responses
200
get/team/{team_id}/time_entries/{timer_id}
Request samples 
Response samples 
application/json
{
  • "data": [
    ]
}
ClickUp Logo