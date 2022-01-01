Get singular time entry

View a single time entry.
Note: A time entry that has a negative duration means that timer is currently running for that user.
|team_id
required
number <double>
Team ID (Workspace)
|timer_id
required
string
The ID of a time entry.
{
}
- "data": [
]
- {
}
- "id": "timer_id",
- "wid": "workspace_id",
- "user": {
},
- "id": 1,
- "username": "first_name last_name",
- "email": "test@gmail.com",
- "color": "#08c7e0",
- "initials": "JK",
- "profilePicture": "https://attachments-public.clickup.com/profilePictures/1_HHk.jpg"
- "billable": false,
- "start": "1592841559129",
- "end": "1592845899021",
- "duration": "4339892",
- "description": "",
- "tags": [ ],
- "source": "clickup",
- "at": "1592845899021",
- "task_location": {
},
- "list_id": 1560300071,
- "folder_id": 468300080,
- "space_id": 22800253,
- "list_name": "List",
- "folder_name": "Folder",
- "space_name": "Space"
- "task_tags": [
],
- {
},
- "name": "content-request",
- "tag_fg": "#800000",
- "tag_bg": "#2ecd6f",
- "creator": 301828
- {
}
- "name": "marketing-okr",
- "tag_fg": "#800000",
- "tag_bg": "#7C4DFF",
- "creator": 301828
- "task_url": "https://staging.clickup.com/t/rnmuwz7"