Exploring your Workspace
The ClickUp API uses the same ClickUp hierarchy to allow you to explore your Workspaces.
Find Workspaces
Use the Get Authorized Teams endpoint to list each Workspace you have created or joined.You'll use the team (Workspace)
id that's included in the response body to:
- Navigate through the hierarchy
- Find tasks from anywhere in your Workspace using the Get Filtered Team tasks endpoint.
We'll use the Workspace ID to explore the Hierarchy.
Find Spaces
Use the Get Spaces endpoint to list each Space in a given Workspace.You'll use the Space
id that's included in the response body to find Folders and Folderless Lists.
You'll need to find Workspaces first! We need the team ID. This tells ClickUp which Workspace to look at.
Find Folders
Use the Get Folders endpoint to list each Folder in a given Space.You'll use the Folder
id that's included in the response body to find Lists in a given Folder.
You'll need to find Spaces first. We need the Space ID. This tells ClickUp which Space to look at.
Find Lists
There's two ways to find Lists, depending on whether or not they are in a Folder or not.You'll use the List
id from the following endpoints to:
- Find the tasks in a given List
- Find the available Custom Fields using the Get Accessible Custom Fields endpoint.
Find Folderless Lists
Use the Get Folderless Lists endpoint to find the Folderless Lists in a given Space.
You'll need to find Spaces first! We need the Space ID. This tells ClickUp which Space to look at.
Find Lists in Folders
Use the Get Lists endpoint to find the Lists in a given Folder.
You'll need to find Folders first! We need the Folder ID. This tells ClickUp which Folder to look at.
Find tasks
Now you can use the Get Tasks endpoint to find tasks in a given List.
You'll need to find Lists first! We need the List ID. This tells ClickUp which List to look at.