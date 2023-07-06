Last updated 5 hours ago

Exploring your Workspace

The ClickUp API uses the same ClickUp hierarchy to allow you to explore your Workspaces.

Find Workspaces

Use the Get Authorized Teams endpoint to list each Workspace you have created or joined.

Navigate through the hierarchy

Find tasks from anywhere in your Workspace using the Get Filtered Team tasks endpoint.

We'll use the Workspace ID to explore the Hierarchy.

Find Spaces

Use the Get Spaces endpoint to list each Space in a given Workspace.

You'll need to find Workspaces first! We need the team ID. This tells ClickUp which Workspace to look at.

Find Folders

Use the Get Folders endpoint to list each Folder in a given Space.

You'll need to find Spaces first. We need the Space ID. This tells ClickUp which Space to look at.

Find Lists

There's two ways to find Lists, depending on whether or not they are in a Folder or not.

Find the tasks in a given List

Find the available Custom Fields using the Get Accessible Custom Fields endpoint.

Find Folderless Lists

Use the Get Folderless Lists endpoint to find the Folderless Lists in a given Space.

You'll need to find Spaces first! We need the Space ID. This tells ClickUp which Space to look at.

Find Lists in Folders

Use the Get Lists endpoint to find the Lists in a given Folder.

You'll need to find Folders first! We need the Folder ID. This tells ClickUp which Folder to look at.

Find tasks

Now you can use the Get Tasks endpoint to find tasks in a given List.