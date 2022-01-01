Get Folderless Lists

View the Lists in a Space that aren't located in a Folder.
{
}
- "lists": [
]
- {
}
- "id": "124",
- "name": "Updated List Name",
- "orderindex": 1,
- "content": "Updated List Content",
- "status": {
},
- "status": "red",
- "color": "#e50000",
- "hide_label": true
- "priority": {
},
- "priority": "high",
- "color": "#f50000"
- "assignee": null,
- "task_count": null,
- "due_date": "1567780450202",
- "start_date": null,
- "folder": {
},
- "id": "456",
- "name": "Folder Name",
- "hidden": false,
- "access": true
- "space": {
},
- "id": "789",
- "name": "Space Name",
- "access": true
- "archived": false,
- "override_statuses": false,
- "permission_level": "create"