    Nothing Found

Get List

View information about a List.

SecurityAuthorization Token
Request
path Parameters
list_id
required
number <double>
Responses
200
get/list/{list_id}
Request samples 
Response samples 
application/json
{
  • "id": "124",
  • "name": "Updated List Name",
  • "orderindex": 1,
  • "content": "Updated List Content",
  • "status": {
    },
  • "priority": {
    },
  • "assignee": null,
  • "due_date": "1567780450202",
  • "due_date_time": true,
  • "start_date": null,
  • "start_date_time": null,
  • "folder": {
    },
  • "space": {
    },
  • "inbound_address": "add.task.124.ac725f.31518a6a-05bb-4997-92a6-1dcfe2f527ca@tasks.clickup.com",
  • "archived": false,
  • "override_statuses": false,
  • "statuses": [
    ],
  • "permission_level": "create"
}
ClickUp Logo