View information about a List.
{
}
- "id": "124",
- "name": "Updated List Name",
- "orderindex": 1,
- "content": "Updated List Content",
- "status": {
},
- "status": "red",
- "color": "#e50000",
- "hide_label": true
- "priority": {
},
- "priority": "high",
- "color": "#f50000"
- "assignee": null,
- "due_date": "1567780450202",
- "due_date_time": true,
- "start_date": null,
- "start_date_time": null,
- "folder": {
},
- "id": "456",
- "name": "Folder Name",
- "hidden": false,
- "access": true
- "space": {
},
- "id": "789",
- "name": "Space Name",
- "access": true
- "inbound_address": "add.task.124.ac725f.31518a6a-05bb-4997-92a6-1dcfe2f527ca@tasks.clickup.com",
- "archived": false,
- "override_statuses": false,
- "statuses": [
],
- {
},
- "status": "to do",
- "orderindex": 0,
- "color": "#d3d3d3",
- "type": "open"
- {
}
- "status": "complete",
- "orderindex": 1,
- "color": "#6bc950",
- "type": "closed"
- "permission_level": "create"