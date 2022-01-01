    Nothing Found

Create Folderless List

Add a new List in a Space.

SecurityAuthorization Token
Request
path Parameters
space_id
required
number <double>
Request Body schema: application/json
name
required
string
content
string
due_date
integer <int64>
due_date_time
boolean
priority
integer <int32>
assignee
integer <int32>

Include a user_id to add a List owner.

status
string

Status refers to the List color rather than the task Statuses available in the List.

Responses
200
post/space/{space_id}/list
Request samples
application/json
{
  • "name": "New List Name",
  • "content": "New List Content",
  • "due_date": 1567780450202,
  • "due_date_time": false,
  • "priority": 1,
  • "assignee": 183,
  • "status": "red"
}
Response samples
application/json
{
  • "id": "124",
  • "name": "New List Name",
  • "orderindex": 1,
  • "content": "New List Content",
  • "status": {
    },
  • "priority": {
    },
  • "assignee": {},
  • "task_count": null,
  • "due_date": "1567780450202",
  • "due_date_time": false,
  • "start_date": null,
  • "start_date_time": null,
  • "folder": {
    },
  • "space": {
    },
  • "statuses": [
    ],
  • "inbound_address": "add.task.1389.ac725f.31518a6a-05bb-4997-92a6-1dcfe2f527ca@tasks.clickup.com"
}
