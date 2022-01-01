Create Folderless List

Add a new List in a Space.
{
}
- "name": "New List Name",
- "content": "New List Content",
- "due_date": 1567780450202,
- "due_date_time": false,
- "priority": 1,
- "assignee": 183,
- "status": "red"
{
}
- "id": "124",
- "name": "New List Name",
- "orderindex": 1,
- "content": "New List Content",
- "status": {
},
- "status": "red",
- "color": "#e50000",
- "hide_label": true
- "priority": {
},
- "priority": "urgent",
- "color": "#f50000"
- "assignee": {
},
- "id": 183,
- "color": "#827718",
- "username": "Jerry",
- "initials": "J",
- "profilePicture": "https://dev-attachments-public.clickup.com/profilePictures/profile.jpg"
- "task_count": null,
- "due_date": "1567780450202",
- "due_date_time": false,
- "start_date": null,
- "start_date_time": null,
- "folder": {
},
- "id": "457",
- "name": "hidden",
- "hidden": true,
- "access": true
- "space": {
},
- "id": "789",
- "name": "Space Name",
- "access": true
- "statuses": [
],
- {
},
- "status": "to do",
- "orderindex": 0,
- "color": "#d3d3d3",
- "type": "open"
- {
}
- "status": "complete",
- "orderindex": 1,
- "color": "#6bc950",
- "type": "closed"
- "inbound_address": "add.task.1389.ac725f.31518a6a-05bb-4997-92a6-1dcfe2f527ca@tasks.clickup.com"