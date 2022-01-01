Nothing Found
Delete List
Delete a List from your Workspace.
Security
Authorization Token
Request
path Parameters
list_id
required
number
<double>
header Parameters
Content-Type
required
string
Value:
"application/json"
Responses
200
delete
/list/{list_id}
Try it
Response samples
200
application/json
{ }
