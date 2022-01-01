    Nothing Found

Invite User To Workspace

Invite someone to join your Workspace as a member. To invite someone as a guest, use the Invite Guest endpoint.

Note: This endpoint is only available to Workspaces on our Enterprise Plan.

SecurityAuthorization Token
Request
path Parameters
team_id
required
number <double>

Team ID (Workspace)

Request Body schema: application/json
email
required
string
admin
required
boolean
custom_role_id
required
integer <int32>
Responses
200
post/team/{team_id}/user
Request samples
application/json
{
  • "email": "user@example.com",
  • "admin": true,
  • "custom_role_id": 112233
}
Response samples
application/json
{
  • "team": {
    }
}
ClickUp Logo