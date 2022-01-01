    Nothing Found

Get User

View information about a user in a Workspace.

Note: This endpoint is only available to Workspaces on our Enterprise Plan.

SecurityAuthorization Token
Request
path Parameters
team_id
required
number <double>

Team ID (Workspace)

user_id
required
number <double>
Responses
200
get/team/{team_id}/user/{user_id}
Request samples 
Response samples 
application/json
{
  • "member": {
    }
}
