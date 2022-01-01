    Nothing Found

Edit User On Workspace

Update a user's name and role.

Note: This endpoint is only available to Workspaces on our Enterprise Plan.

SecurityAuthorization Token
Request
path Parameters
team_id
required
number <double>

Team ID (Workspace)

user_id
required
number <double>
Request Body schema: application/json
username
required
string
admin
required
boolean
custom_role_id
required
integer <int32>
Responses
200
put/team/{team_id}/user/{user_id}
Request samples
application/json
{
  • "username": "User Name",
  • "admin": false,
  • "custom_role_id": 998877
}
Response samples
application/json
{
  • "member": {
    }
}
