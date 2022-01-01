Invite Guest To Workspace

Invite a guest to join a Workspace. To invite a member to your Workspace, use the Invite User to Workspace endpoint.
You'll also need to grant the guest access to specific items using the following endpoints: Add Guest to Folder, Add Guest to List, or Add Guest to Task.
Note: This endpoint is only available to Workspaces on our Enterprise Plan.
{
}
- "email": "guest@example.com",
- "can_edit_tags": true,
- "can_see_time_spent": true,
- "can_see_time_estimated": true,
- "can_create_views": true,
- "custom_role_id": 12345
{
}
- "team": {
}
- "id": "333",
- "name": "Team Name",
- "color": "#8D00D4",
- "avatar": null,
- "members": [
],
- {
}
- "user": {
},
- "id": 184,
- "username": null,
- "email": "guest@example.com",
- "color": null,
- "profilePicture": null,
- "initials": "G",
- "role": 4,
- "custom_role": {
},
- "id": 12345,
- "name": "guest custom"
- "last_active": null,
- "date_joined": null,
- "date_invited": "1583358383412"
- "invited_by": {
},
- "id": 183,
- "color": "#827718",
- "username": "Jerry",
- "email": "jerry@example.com",
- "initials": "J",
- "profilePicture": "https://dev-attachments-public.clickup.com/profilePictures/profile.jpg"
- "can_see_time_spent": true,
- "can_see_time_estimated": true,
- "can_edit_tags": true,
- "can_create_views": true
- "roles": [
]
- {
},
- "id": 1,
- "name": "owner",
- "custom": false
- {
},
- "id": 2,
- "name": "admin",
- "custom": false
- {
},
- "id": 3,
- "name": "member",
- "custom": false
- {
},
- "id": 4,
- "name": "guest",
- "custom": false
- {
},
- "id": 998877,
- "name": "member custom",
- "inherited_role": 3,
- "custom": true
- {
},
- "id": 112233,
- "name": "admin custom",
- "inherited_role": 2,
- "custom": true
- {
}
- "id": 12345,
- "name": "guest custom",
- "inherited_role": 4,
- "custom": true