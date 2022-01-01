    Nothing Found

Invite Guest To Workspace

Invite a guest to join a Workspace. To invite a member to your Workspace, use the Invite User to Workspace endpoint.

You'll also need to grant the guest access to specific items using the following endpoints: Add Guest to Folder, Add Guest to List, or Add Guest to Task.

Note: This endpoint is only available to Workspaces on our Enterprise Plan.

SecurityAuthorization Token
Request
path Parameters
team_id
required
number <double>

Team ID (Workspace)

Request Body schema: application/json
email
required
string
can_edit_tags
required
boolean
can_see_time_spent
required
boolean
can_see_time_estimated
required
boolean
can_create_views
required
boolean
custom_role_id
required
integer <int32>
Responses
200
post/team/{team_id}/guest
Request samples
application/json
{
  • "email": "guest@example.com",
  • "can_edit_tags": true,
  • "can_see_time_spent": true,
  • "can_see_time_estimated": true,
  • "can_create_views": true,
  • "custom_role_id": 12345
}
Response samples
application/json
{
  • "team": {
    }
}
