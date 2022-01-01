Add Guest To Task

Share a task with a guest.
Note: This endpoint is only available to Workspaces on our Enterprise Plan.
|include_shared
boolean
Exclude details of items shared with the guest by setting this parameter to
|custom_task_ids
boolean
If you want to reference a task by it's custom task id, this value must be
|team_id
number <double>
Only used when the
{
}
- "permission_level": "read"
{
}
- "guest": {
}
- "user": {
},
- "id": 184,
- "username": null,
- "email": "guest@example.com",
- "color": null,
- "profilePicture": null,
- "initials": "G",
- "role": 4,
- "last_active": null,
- "date_joined": null,
- "date_invited": "1583358383412"
- "invited_by": {
},
- "id": 183,
- "color": "#827718",
- "username": "Jerry",
- "email": "jerry@example.com",
- "initials": "J",
- "profilePicture": "https://dev-attachments-public.clickup.com/profilePictures/profile.jpg"
- "can_see_time_spent": true,
- "can_see_time_estimated": true,
- "can_edit_tags": true,
- "shared": {
}
- "tasks": [
],
- {
}
- "id": "c04",
- "name": "Task Name",
- "status": {
},
- "status": "Open",
- "color": "#d3d3d3",
- "type": "open",
- "orderindex": 0
- "orderindex": "0",
- "date_created": "1574718405408",
- "date_updated": "1574722145869",
- "date_closed": null,
- "archived": false,
- "creator": {
},
- "id": 183,
- "username": "Jerry",
- "color": "#827718",
- "profilePicture": "https://dev-attachments-public.clickup.com/profilePictures/profile.jpg"
- "assignees": [ ],
- "checklists": [ ],
- "tags": [ ],
- "parent": null,
- "priority": {
},
- "id": "1",
- "priority": "urgent",
- "color": "#f50000",
- "orderindex": "1"
- "due_date": "1508369194377",
- "start_date": null,
- "points": null,
- "time_estimate": null,
- "custom_fields": [ ],
- "dependencies": [ ],
- "team_id": "108",
- "url": "https://app.clickup.com/t/c04",
- "permission_level": "read",
- "list": {
},
- "id": "1752",
- "name": "Shared with me",
- "access": false
- "folder": {
},
- "id": "1217",
- "name": "Shared with me",
- "hidden": false,
- "access": false
- "space": {
}
- "id": "380"
- "lists": [ ],
- "folders": [ ]