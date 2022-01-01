Add Guest To Folder

Share a Folder with a guest.
Note: This endpoint is only available to Workspaces on our Enterprise Plan.
{
}
- "permission_level": "read"
{
}
- "guest": {
}
- "user": {
},
- "id": 184,
- "username": null,
- "email": "guest@example.com",
- "color": null,
- "profilePicture": null,
- "initials": "G",
- "role": 4,
- "last_active": null,
- "date_joined": null,
- "date_invited": "1583358383412"
- "invited_by": {
},
- "id": 183,
- "color": "#827718",
- "username": "Jerry",
- "email": "jerry@example.com",
- "initials": "J",
- "profilePicture": "https://dev-attachments-public.clickup.com/profilePictures/profile.jpg"
- "can_see_time_spent": true,
- "can_see_time_estimated": true,
- "can_edit_tags": true,
- "shared": {
}
- "tasks": [ ],
- "lists": [ ],
- "folders": [
]
- {
}
- "id": "1057",
- "name": "Folder Name",
- "orderindex": 5,
- "override_statuses": true,
- "hidden": false,
- "task_count": "20",
- "archived": false,
- "statuses": [
],
- {
},
- "status": "Open",
- "orderindex": 0,
- "color": "#d3d3d3",
- "type": "open"
- {
}
- "status": "Closed",
- "orderindex": 5,
- "color": "#6bc950",
- "type": "closed"
- "lists": [ ],
- "permission_level": "read"