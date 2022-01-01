    Nothing Found

Add Guest To Folder

Share a Folder with a guest.

Note: This endpoint is only available to Workspaces on our Enterprise Plan.

SecurityAuthorization Token
Request
path Parameters
folder_id
required
number <double>
guest_id
required
number <double>
query Parameters
include_shared
boolean

Exclude details of items shared with the guest by setting this parameter to false. By default this parameter is set to true.

Request Body schema: application/json
permission_level
required
string

Can be read (view only), comment, edit, or create (full).

Responses
200
post/folder/{folder_id}/guest/{guest_id}
Request samples
application/json
{
  • "permission_level": "read"
}
Response samples
application/json
{
  • "guest": {
    }
}
