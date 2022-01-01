Get Bulk Tasks' Time in Status

View how long two or more tasks have been in each status.
|task_ids
required
string
Include this paramater once per
|custom_task_ids
boolean
If you want to reference a task by it's custom task id, this value must be
|team_id
number <double>
Only used when the
{
}
- "27075wz": {
},
- "current_status": {
},
- "status": "open",
- "color": "#d3d3d3",
- "total_time": {
}
- "by_minute": 21830,
- "since": "1604004423494"
- "status_history": [
]
- {
},
- "status": "open",
- "color": "#d3d3d3",
- "type": "open",
- "total_time": {
},
- "by_minute": 21829,
- "since": "1604004423494"
- "orderindex": 0
- {
}
- "status": "active status #2",
- "color": "#5CF1D4",
- "type": "custom",
- "total_time": {
},
- "by_minute": 23274,
- "since": "1602607941692"
- "orderindex": 4
- "20bbn28": {
}
- "current_status": {
},
- "status": "open",
- "color": "#d3d3d3",
- "total_time": {
}
- "by_minute": 21830,
- "since": "1604004420925"
- "status_history": [
]
- {
},
- "status": "open",
- "color": "#d3d3d3",
- "type": "open",
- "total_time": {
},
- "by_minute": 22276,
- "since": "1604004420925"
- "orderindex": 0
- {
}
- "status": "active status #2",
- "color": "#5CF1D4",
- "type": "custom",
- "total_time": {
},
- "by_minute": 40109,
- "since": "1601597828835"
- "orderindex": 4