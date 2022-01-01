    Nothing Found

Get Bulk Tasks' Time in Status

View how long two or more tasks have been in each status.

SecurityAuthorization Token
Request
query Parameters
task_ids
required
string

Include this paramater once per task_id. You can include up to 100 task ids per request. For example: task_ids=3cuh&task_ids=g4fs

custom_task_ids
boolean

If you want to reference a task by it's custom task id, this value must be true.

team_id
number <double>

Only used when the custom_task_ids parameter is set to true.

For example: custom_task_ids=true&team_id=123.

header Parameters
Content-Type
required
string
Value: "application/json"
Responses
200
get/task/bulk_time_in_status/task_ids
