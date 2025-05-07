Top 11 Leonardo AI Alternatives & Competitors in 2025

A few months ago, I found myself stuck in a creative rut.

I had been using Leonardo AI for some of my art projects, and while it was great at first, I felt the itch to look for something fresher.

So, I took a break, poured myself a coffee, and decided to spend a weekend testing out other AI tools.

Some tools had features I didn’t even know I needed, while others offered a level of customization that outshined Leonardo AI. It felt like I’d opened a whole new world of possibilities.

If you’ve ever felt curious to see what else is out there, you’re not alone. I’ve compiled a list of the best Leonardo AI alternatives that might be the change you need. 🗃️

What Should You Look for In Leonardo AI Alternatives?

There are many AI art generators out there that you can use as an alternative to Leonardo AI. However, there are certain features every tool must have.

Here are some that you should look for in Leonardo AI alternatives:

Image quality and accuracy: Ensure the alternative provides high-quality outputs that match your needs for style, detail, and creativity

Customization options: Look for flexibility in adjusting parameters or generating more personalized images based on specific inputs or styles

Speed of generation: Consider how fast the alternative produces results, especially if you’re working on time-sensitive projects

Ease of use: Prioritize intuitive platforms, with a user-friendly interface that makes it easy to navigate and generate images

Style transferring: Seek tools that grant you the ability to apply aspects of existing artworks and styles to your creations

Community and support: Has a strong user community or accessible customer support can help you troubleshoot and learn best practices

👀 Bonus: Explore mind-blowing examples of AI-generated art to see what these platforms can do!

11 Best Leonardo AI Alternatives & Competitors in 2025

If you’re ready to explore new options beyond Leonardo AI, I’ve got you covered. 🤝

These top 11 tools have exciting features, from intuitive interfaces to advanced AI capabilities.

I’ll explain why I picked them.

Generate Images with ClickUp Convert text to images directly from Whiteboards with ClickUp Brain

Whether you’re planning a project, creating wireframes, or visualizing marketing strategies, ClickUp enables teams to transform abstract ideas into clear visuals. It’s an ideal tool for improving communication, fostering creativity, and optimizing workflows—all within a single collaborative platform.

Use ClickUp’s Whiteboard alongside ClickUp Brain to generate AI-powered images right in your ClickUp workspace. By entering text prompts, users can visually bring their ideas to life—perfect for brainstorming, project planning, and creative collaboration. This feature offers a seamless way to convert concepts into visuals without leaving the platform.

📮ClickUp Insight: 11% of our respondents leverage AI primarily for brainstorming and ideation. But what happens to these brilliant ideas afterward? This is where you need an AI-powered whiteboard, like ClickUp Whiteboards, which helps you instantly turn ideas from the brainstorming session into tasks. And if you can’t quite explain a concept, simply ask the AI image generator to create a visual based on your prompt. It’s the everything app for work that enables you to ideate, visualize, and execute faster!

ClickUp best features:

Transform your writing in seconds to make it sound more professional, direct, or engaging

Create high-quality content swiftly using AI-powered prompts

Highlight any text and let the AI toolbar enhance it

Instantly generate summaries and action items to streamline administrative tasks

Translate languages and check spelling and grammar directly in ClickUp

Bring ideas to life in minutes with digital Whiteboards for real-time or asynchronous collaboration

Visual Brainstorming: Convert ideas into images for clearer communication

Integrated Collaboration: Create and share visuals directly on Whiteboards

Seamless Workflow: Save, export, or link AI-generated images to tasks

💫 Did you know that 143,000+ customers have revolutionized their work with ClickUp Brain? It boosts productivity by 30% and cuts costs by 75%!

ClickUp limitations

ClickUp has a learning curve, new users may find it challenging to navigate ClickUp’s many features

Whiteboards with AI image generation can’t be used on the mobile app (yet!)

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

2. Midjourney

Midjourney is a leading AI-powered tool designed to generate images from text prompts. Operating primarily through Discord allows users to create various artistic styles, including realistic, surreal, and abstract.

I use it for graphic design, combining it with graphic design templates to craft attractive logos, posters, and other marketing materials using its editing tools.

Midjourney best features

Generate and edit unique, custom images using simple Midjourney prompts

Control image attributes such as size, resolutions, and aspect ratio for customization

Outpaint images and extend them beyond original boundaries, similar to Adobe’s Generative Fill tool

Generate high-quality images with resolutions up to 1,792 x 1,024 pixels

Midjourney limitations

Human image generation can result in extra hands or faces

No free trial available

May require multiple prompts to get accurate pictures

Midjourney pricing

Basic plan: $10/month per user

Standard plan: $30/month per user

Pro plan: $60/month per user

Mega plan: $120/month per user

Midjourney ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (80+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

Also Read: Best Midjourney Alternatives for AI Image Generation

3. Simplified

Simplified AI offers various art generation capabilities, making it a competitive alternative to Leonardo AI. Its intuitive interface supports users with different levels of artistic experience, encouraging creativity.

I like Simplified’s interactive features. You can adjust your prompts and see instant previews of your art, enhancing the creative process and allowing quick iterations.

Simplified also offers other tools, such as an AI Presentation Maker, an Ads Generator, a Thumbnail Maker, and more, to cater to different needs.

Simplified best features

Input any word or phrase to generate corresponding images and diverse artistic outputs, ranging from landscape to abstract design. You can also use it as a free anime AI generator

Create images for multiple purposes, including marketing materials, social media posts, and personal projects

Apply specific artistic styles through the Simplified’s style transfer feature

Simplified limitations

Insufficient trial credits to explore the tool’s capabilities

Limited customization and animation features for advanced users

Simplified pricing

Free forever

Simplified One: $24/month per user

Simplified Enterprise: Custom pricing

Simplified ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (4,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (200+ reviews)

4. Canva

Canva’s AI image generator stands apart from Leonardo AI’s strong focus on simplicity and integration. While both offer AI-powered image generation, Canva keeps a broader audience in mind, providing a user-friendly interface that integrates seamlessly with its comprehensive design suite. Additionally, it’s one of the best online photo editing tools.

It’s a great option for creating all types of visual content, from social media posts to presentations and marketing materials.

Canva best features

Create custom graphics, stickers, icons, and illustrations using Magic Media, which simplifies the design process for users

Test different styles for your images, such as watercolor, film, neon, color pencil, and retro wave

Receive AI-powered suggestions on your AI art based on set preferences and past projects for a simplified design process

Work with your team in real time on various AI art projects

Canva limitations

Customer support is slow to respond sometimes

Limited offline editing capabilities

Recent price hikes for some subscription plans

Canva pricing

Free forever

Canva Pro: $15/month/per user

Canva Teams: $10/month/per user

Canva Enterprise: Custom pricing

Canva ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (4,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (11,000+ reviews)

Check out these Canva alternatives!

5. Pareto

Fourth on my list, Pareto (Tess AI) is a cutting-edge platform that offers text-to-image functionalities. It has exceptional AI image-creation capabilities.

It supports various creative applications such as interior design, logo creation, and sketch-to-image. Additionally, you can generate up to five images at once, enhancing productivity.

It also has multi-model integration features, incorporating over 200 advanced AI art models, including Leonardo AI, Midjourney, and Stable Diffusion. This lets users create art, images, and content across various styles and formats.

Pareto best features

Generate high-quality images quickly with Pareto’s user-friendly interface, designed for all skill levels

Enter art prompts and select your preferred AI model instead of the tool choosing one for you

Export art generations in multiple formats with versatile output options

Pareto limitations

Requires precise and detailed instructions, which can be time-consuming

The platform’s effectiveness depends on the evaluators’ expertise

Pareto pricing

Custom pricing

Pareto ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

6. Adobe Firefly

Adobe Firefly is a generative AI tool that enhances creative workflows, making it a great Leonardo AI alternative. Its intuitive features enable users to create high-quality visuals, making it a great alternative to Leonardo AI. If you already have an integrated Adobe ecosystem, this is a convenient option.

It uses machine learning (ML) models and large datasets to learn from thousands of images and create new ones based on text prompts.

Adobe Firefly best features

Generate AI art from textual descriptions to produce realistic and abstract art

Modify images with ‘Generative Fill’ to add or replace elements using just a few words

Experiment with color schemes in vector graphics with ‘Vector Recoloring’

Work seamlessly across platforms like Photoshop and Illustrator with Firefly’s Adobe integration, ensuring continuity in your projects

Adobe Firefly limitations

Doesn’t follow prompts exactly as given at times

Requires constant internet connectivity since it is cloud-based, restricting offline editing

Still in the Beta phase, leading to potential errors

Adobe Firefly pricing

$4. 99/month/per user

Adobe Firefly ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 8/5 (200+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

7. DALL. E 2

DALL. E 2 is an AI model that creates realistic images using text descriptions. It’s a significant development from its predecessor, DALL. E 1. It uses the diffusion model to generate high-quality and more photorealistic images.

The best part? ChatGPT integrates DALL-E, allowing you to generate custom images on demand. I use DALL. E 2 specifically to produce surreal images for different projects.

DALL. E 2 best features

Achieve speed and efficiency with images generated in under a minute

Customize artistic styles like pixel art or oil painting

Edit parts of an image for precise adjustments

Merge multiple elements into one image to create custom AI models, complex scenes, or illustrations

DALL. E 2 limitations

Generated images lack depth and appear too abstract

Longer waiting time for complex images

No user guide available

DALL. E 2 pricing

Custom pricing

DALL. E 2 ratings and reviews

G2: 3. 8/5 (30+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

8. NightCafe

NightCafe is a versatile AI art generator app for creating, sharing, and discussing unique artwork. It has advanced algorithms such as Stable Diffusion, DALL. E 2, Neutral Style Transfer, and CLIP-guided diffusion. You can choose which best suits your artistic vision and produce high-quality images.

The best part is that you can print your creations as physical artwork. It also has great collaboration features, such as a chat room and daily AI Art Challenges.

NightCafe best features

Tailor your artwork by selecting specific artistic styles or themes, allowing for personalized expression

Fine-tune parameters like style strength, aspect ratio, and more to achieve the perfect balance in your artwork

Share your creations and receive feedback from the NightCafe community

Upload your photos and transform them into artistic renditions, merging personal memories with creative flair

NightCafe limitations

Low-quality images due to compression

Censorship can get extreme

NightCafe pricing

AI Beginner: $5. 99/month

AI Hobbyist: $9. 99/month

AI Enthusiast: $19. 99/month

AI Artist: $49. 99/month

NightCafe ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (30+ reviews)

9. Jasper Art

Jasper Art lets you create original, royalty-free images and art using a text prompt. It combines concepts, attributes, and styles to achieve the desired results.

The AI-driven technology is a part of the broader Jasper suite, primarily known for its content-generation capabilities.

You can create as many stunning AI-generated images as you want without restrictions on the number of generations. The application enhances images’ resolution without compromising quality; you only have to upload them for upscaling.

Jasper Art best features

Create high-resolution images and download them in different sizes, including 512×512, 1024×1024, and 2048×2048 pixels

Use ‘Freeform Mode’ for detailed prompts and ‘Templates’ for specific art styles to access flexible input options

Choose from various artistic styles such as abstract, anime, digital, and surrealism

Modify elements such as style, medium (watercolor and oil paint), and keywords (black and white or photorealistic) for your vision

Jasper Art limitations

Output might get generic and lack nuance

Often struggles with complex prompts

Inconsistent customer service and support

Jasper Art pricing

Creator: $39/month per user

Pro: $59/month per user

Business: Custom pricing

Jasper Art ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (1,200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (1,800+ reviews)

10. Stable Diffusion

Stable Diffusion creates photo-realistic images from text prompts. It’s based on a deep learning model called a diffusion model, which learns the relationship between images and the text that describes them.

I find this platform to be a great option for its accessibility, pricing, and customization capabilities.

Stable Diffusion best features

Produces detailed and diverse images that offer great detail, color, accuracy, and photorealism

Enjoy fast image generation with GPU-enabled technology, perfect if you require quick results

Take advantage of a permissive license that allows both personal and commercial use of generated images

Stable Diffusion limitations

Delays during peak usage times

Requires a stable internet connection for optimal performance

Stable Diffusion pricing

Free forever

Pro: $10/month

Max: $20/month

Stable Diffusion ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

Check out these Stable Diffusion alternatives!

Also Read: Best Product Design Software Tools

11. Designs. ai

Designs. ai enhances the design process by allowing you to easily create custom art, graphics, logos, and videos. It also lets you create AI avatars.

You can explore millions of images and templates to generate artwork that matches your vision. Additionally, browsing through their extensive gallery can inspire your project needs.

Designs. ai best features

Leverage Designs. ai’s intuitive, user-friendly interface to create visually appealing content

Experiment with different styles and concepts for your artistic vision

Export your designs in various formats such as PNG, PDF, and JPG

Use the ‘Brand kit’ to maintain brand consistency by stor your color palettes and fonts

Designs. ai limitations

Manual adjustments are required for some designs

Considered costlier for newcomers

Technical support for advanced users is slow

Designs. ai pricing

Basic: $29/month

Pro: $69/month

Enterprise: $199/month

Designs. ai ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

Generate AI Images With ClickUp

As you explore Leonardo AI alternatives, remember that your design projects don’t live in isolation. Whether launching a marketing campaign, managing a product release, or collaborating across teams, design is only one part of the equation.

That’s why a tool like ClickUp can take your workflow to the next level.

With features like ClickUp Brain to capture and organize your ideas, templates to jumpstart content creation, and Docs for collaborative writing, ClickUp offers much more than project management.

It bridges the gap between creative design and task execution, ensuring your processes stay organized, efficient, and aligned with your goals every step of the way. 🎯

Sign up for ClickUp and see results instantly! 🚀