Více než 20 nezbytných klávesových zkratek Zoom pro zvýšení vaší produktivity

To be fair, Zoom is a pretty straightforward and reliable videoconferencing platform.

But you know what could make it even better? Zoom keyboard shortcuts.

Also known as Zoom hotkeys, they save time and boost productivity—through a quick combination of keys that perform specific tasks, cutting out the need to fumble through menus to even plan a meeting.

We’ve gone down the shortcut rabbit hole to bring you the best Zoom shortcuts out there.

Once you start using them, you’ll wonder how you ever survived those marathon meetings without them.

Benefits include focus and accessibility : Stay engaged without mouse distractions and navigate easily

Top shortcuts : Alt+M mutes all, Spacebar for push-to-talk, and Alt+F1 switches to read active speaker view

Zoom’s limitations : Security concerns, 40-minute free meeting limits, and reliance on stable internet

ClickUp as a Zoom alternative: Centralized calendars, real-time task creation, and seamless collaboration

What Are Zoom Shortcuts?

Zoom shortcuts are keyboard combinations that let you move through Zoom’s features quickly without needing to rely on your mouse. They’re designed to save you time and make your Zoom meetings more efficient—whether you’re toggling between views, managing participants, or navigating settings.

✍🏻 Note: To use these Zoom keyboard shortcuts and hotkeys, ensure your Zoom desktop app (Windows, macOS, or Linux) is updated to the latest version. iPad users can also enjoy shortcuts by updating the Zoom mobile app to the required version.

Here are a few instances you can use in a Windows OS for instance:

Ctrl+Alt+Shift : Jump to Zoom meeting controls toolbar when screen sharing

PageUp : Move to the previous page in Gallery View

PageDown : Advance to the next page in Gallery View

Alt : Enable or disable the “Always show meeting controls” option

Alt+F1: Switch to Speaker View

📌 Example: Here’s how these shortcuts come to the rescue. Imagine you’re leading a large team meeting with over 50 participants. Instead of manually searching for controls to change views or manage screen sharing, using shortcuts like Ctrl + Alt + Shift + H on Windows or Ctrl + Option + Command + H on Mac keeps you focused on the meeting rather than the controls—saving time and reducing distractions.

Benefits of Using Shortcuts in Zoom

Zoom keyboard shortcuts are a good way to improve how you navigate meetings. By reducing reliance on the mouse, you can work more efficiently, maintain focus, and even enhance accessibility for a smoother experience with these Zoom tips.

🧠 Did You Know: Research by developer Bruno Michels revealed that switching from a mouse to keyboard shortcuts for common tasks like copying and pasting can save up to five seconds per action. Over a year, this translates to about 134 hours—or 17 full workdays—of time saved.

Here are some (hot)key benefits:

1. Save time with faster actions

Keyboard shortcuts let you perform essential tasks like muting/unmuting, turning your camera on/off, or raising your hand instantly. These actions, which typically take multiple clicks, are completed in seconds—making your workflow faster and more streamlined.

💡 Pro Tip: Scheduling Zoom meetings is even easier if you integrate your Zoom account with tools like Google Calendar or ClickUp. Here’s a guide on how to schedule a Zoom meeting with ease.

2. Stay focused during meetings

By keeping your hands on the keyboard, you can stay fully engaged in the meeting without interruptions. There’s no need to reach for the mouse, which can distract you from the conversation or task at hand.

3. Make Zoom more accessible

For users with accessibility needs, keyboard shortcuts provide an alternative way to interact with Zoom, ensuring that everyone can fully participate in meetings without difficulty.

🍪 Bonus: From muting your mic when not speaking to framing yourself well on camera, small details make a big difference in creating a polished, professional impression. Master Zoom etiquette and best practices with this guide.

4. Navigate Zoom easily with shortcuts

Zoom shortcuts are thoughtfully designed to be easy to remember. For example, pressing “Alt + M” mutes your microphone (for Windows); “Command + Shift + A” mutes your microphone (for Mac), and “Alt + V” toggles your video (for Windows); “Command + Shift + V” switches your video on/off (for Mac)—making it simpler to incorporate these shortcuts into your routine.

5. Look professional with quick controls

Using shortcuts to quickly access meeting controls can help you appear more confident and prepared. Whether muting background noise or switching views, these small key combinations contribute to a polished and seamless presentation.

💡 Pro Tip: Avoid the stress of running out of time during crucial Zoom meetings by understanding Zoom’s plan options. Whether you stick with the free plan or upgrade for extended features, here’s a guide on Zoom’s free vs. paid plans.

How to Use Shortcuts in Zoom

Zoom makes it easy to view, use, and even customize keyboard shortcuts to suit your preferences. Whether you want to save time or create shortcuts aligned with your workflow, here’s how you can make the most of this feature.

1. Viewing default Zoom keyboard shortcuts

Open Zoom on your desktop : Launch the Zoom application and log in

Accessibility Settings: Click on your profile picture in the top-right corner and select Settings from the dropdown menu

Navigate to Keyboard Shortcuts: In the Zoom Settings window, look for Keyboard Shortcuts on the left-hand side. Click on it to view the list of available shortcuts

Check the shortcut list: Browse through the pre-configured shortcuts and take note of the ones you’d like to use

2. Customizing Zoom keyboard shortcuts

Zoom allows you to personalize shortcuts, giving you flexibility and control over how you navigate the app. Follow these steps:

Access Settings: Open the Zoom app, click on your profile picture, and select Settings

Go to keyboard shortcuts: In the Settings menu, click on Keyboard Shortcuts from the side panel

Choose a function to edit: Find the action you want to customize from the list. For example, muting/unmuting your microphone

Press your desired keys: Click on the current shortcut field, and then press the key combination you’d like to assign

Save your changes: Zoom automatically updates the shortcut once you enter the new key combination

💡 Pro Tip: Zoom offers two types of keyboard shortcuts: global and local hotkeys. Global hotkeys work across all applications, meaning you can use them even when the Zoom popup window isn’t active—perfect for multitasking during a meeting. For example, you can mute audio for yourself or toggle video while working on another program. Local hotkeys, on the other hand, are application-specific, like Zoom shortcuts that only work within the Zoom app or Slack shortcuts that stay within Slack.

3. Avoiding conflicts in Zoom shortcuts

Zoom prevents shortcut conflicts—situations where two functions share the same key combination. If a conflict arises:

Red boxes appear next to the conflicting meeting commands and chat commands in the shortcut list

An error message appears at the bottom of the screen to alert you

To fix a conflict, edit one of the shortcuts involved and assign a unique key combination.

📮ClickUp Insight: 37% of workers send follow-up notes or meeting minutes to track action items, but 36% still rely on other, fragmented methods. Without a unified system for capturing decisions, key insights you need may get buried in chats, emails, docs, or spreadsheets. With ClickUp, you can instantly turn conversations into actionable tasks across all your tasks, chats, and docs—ensuring nothing falls through the cracks.

Top 20+ Zoom Shortcuts to Boost Your Productivity

Below is a comprehensive table of essential Zoom keyboard shortcuts for both Windows and macOS.

Function Windows Shortcut macOS Shortcut Mute all microphones except the host Alt + M Command ⌘ + Control + M Unmute audio for all microphones Alt + M Command ⌘ + Control + U Mute speaker’s microphone Alt + A Command ⌘ + Shift ⇧ + A Push to talk when muted Space bar Space bar Start or stop screen sharing (toolbar focus only) Alt + Shift + S Command ⌘ + Shift ⇧ + S Pause or resume recording Alt + P Command ⌘ + Shift ⇧ + P Pause or resume screen sharing (toolbar focus only) Alt + T Command ⌘ + Shift ⇧ + T Switch to the active speaker in a meeting Alt + F1 Command ⌘ + Shift ⇧ + W Switch to gallery view Alt + F2 Command ⌘ + Shift ⇧ + W View previous 25 video streams in gallery view PageUp Control + P View next 25 video streams in gallery view PageDown Control + N Prompt to end or leave a Zoom meeting Alt + Q Command ⌘ + W Gain remote control Alt + Shift + R Ctrl + Shift + R Stop remote control Alt + Shift + G Ctrl + Shift + G Raise or lower your hand Alt + Y Option + Y Display or hide participants panel Alt + U Command ⌘ + U Open invite window Alt + I Command ⌘ + I Close the current window Alt + F4 Command ⌘ + W Start or stop video command Alt + V Command ⌘ + Shift ⇧ + V Start or stop cloud recording Alt + C Command ⌘ + Shift ⇧ + C Start or stop local recording Alt + R Command ⌘ + Shift ⇧ + R Enter or exit fullscreen Alt + F Command ⌘ + Shift ⇧ + F Show or hide floating meeting controls Ctrl + Alt + Shift + H Ctrl + Option + Command + H Take a screenshot Alt + Shift + T Command ⌘ + T Jump to chat with someone Ctrl + T Command ⌘ + K Close current chat Ctrl + W N/A Go to the previous chat Ctrl + Up N/A Search Ctrl + F N/A Go to the next chat Ctrl + Down N/A Switch to portrait or landscape view Alt + L N/A

Limitations of Using Zoom

While Zoom is a versatile and widely used platform, it can be a nuisance in certain situations.

Security vulnerabilities : Zoom has been criticized for security issues, such as encryption flaws and “Zoom bombing,” where unauthorized participants disrupt meetings. For example, a financial firm can experience disruptions during a confidential strategy meeting when uninvited participants joined

Limited meeting duration for free users : Free Zoom accounts impose a 40-minute limit on group meetings with three or more participants. This means if a teacher is conducting an online class, they will need to restart the meeting multiple times due to time limits, causing interruptions

Dependence on internet connection: Zoom’s performance heavily relies on stable internet; weak connections can cause lag or disruptions

🧠 Did You Know: Over 45% of executives feel overwhelmed by meeting overload. Here’s your guide on how to have productive meetings and improve team efficiency.

Compatibility and accessibility issues : Zoom may not work well on older devices or in areas with low bandwidth. Additionally, the platform lacks comprehensive accessibility features for individuals with disabilities, making it challenging for some users to participate effectively

Virtual fatigue and burnout: Continuous video meetings can lead to “ : Continuous video meetings can lead to “ Zoom fatigue ,” impacting mental health and productivity

💡 Pro Tip: Effective meetings start with clear goals and agendas. Here’s how to run effective meetings where you get to organize discussion topics, assign action items, and ensure everyone leaves with a sense of accomplishment.

