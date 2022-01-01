This endpoint is used to view Teams: user groups in your Workspace.
In our API documentation,
team_id refers to the id of a Workspace, and
group_id refers to the id of a user group.
{
}
- "groups": [
]
- {
},
- "id": "4bfdfcec-6f4f-40a7-b0d6-22660d51870d",
- "team_id": "123456",
- "userid": 301123,
- "name": "product team",
- "handle": "product",
- "date_created": "1640122639829",
- "initials": "PT",
- "members": [
],
- {
},
- "id": 183,
- "username": "Jerry",
- "email": "jerry@example.com",
- "color": "#40BC86",
- "initials": "J",
- "profilePicture": null
- {
}
- "id": 184,
- "username": "Sam",
- "email": "sam@example.com",
- "color": "#FF8600",
- "initials": "S",
- "profilePicture": null
- "avatar": {
}
- "attachment_id": null,
- "color": null,
- "source": null,
- "icon": null
- {
}
- "id": "fd31be63-41f2-4320-9043-9786fdf643d6",
- "team_id": "301540",
- "userid": 301828,
- "name": "HR department",
- "handle": "hr-dept",
- "date_created": "1627087990293",
- "initials": "HD",
- "members": [
],
- {
}
- "id": 183,
- "username": "Jerry",
- "email": "jerry@example.com",
- "color": "#40BC86",
- "initials": "J",
- "profilePicture": "https://dev-attachments-public.clickup.com/profilePictures/profile.jpg"
- "avatar": {
}
- "attachment_id": null,
- "color": null,
- "source": null,
- "icon": null