This endpoint is used to view Teams: user groups in your Workspace.

In our API documentation, team_id refers to the id of a Workspace, and group_id refers to the id of a user group.

SecurityAuthorization Token
Request
query Parameters
team_id
number <double>

Team ID (Workspace)

group_ids
string

Enter one or more Team ids (user groups) to retrieve information about specific Teams.

Responses
200
get/group
