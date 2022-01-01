Create Team

This endpoint is used to create Teams: user groups which are groups of users you can assign items to in your Workspace.



In our API documentation, team_id refers to the id of a Workspace, and group_id refers to the id of a user group.



Note: Adding a guest with view only permissions to a Team automatically converts them to a paid guest.



If you don't have any paid guest seats available, a new member seat is automatically added to increase the number of paid guest seats available.



This incurs a prorated charge based on your billing cycle.