Create Team

This endpoint is used to create Teams: user groups which are groups of users you can assign items to in your Workspace.

In our API documentation, team_id refers to the id of a Workspace, and group_id refers to the id of a user group.

Note: Adding a guest with view only permissions to a Team automatically converts them to a paid guest.

If you don't have any paid guest seats available, a new member seat is automatically added to increase the number of paid guest seats available.

This incurs a prorated charge based on your billing cycle.

SecurityAuthorization Token
Request
path Parameters
team_id
required
number <double>

Team ID (Workspace)

Request Body schema: application/json
name
required
string
members
required
Array of integers
Responses
200
post/team/{team_id}/group
Request samples
application/json
{
  • "name": "New team name",
  • "members": [
    ]
}
Response samples
application/json
{}
