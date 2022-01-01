Update Team

This endpoint is used to manage Teams: user groups which are groups of users you can assign items to in your Workspace.
In our API documentation,
team_id refers to the id of a Workspace, and
group_id refers to the id of a user group.
Note: Adding a guest with view only permissions to a Team automatically converts them to a paid guest.
If you don't have any paid guest seats available, a new member seat is automatically added to increase the number of paid guest seats available.
This incurs a prorated charge based on your billing cycle.
You can update the team
handle which is used to @mention a Team (user group) in your Workspace.
Add or remove members to and from a Team (user group) using the
"add" and/or
"rem" parameters and including an array of user ids.
{
}
- "name": "New User Group Name",
- "handle": "newusergroupname",
- "members": {
}
- "add": [
],
- 123456,
- 987654
- "rem": [
]
- 159753
{
}
- "id": "4bfdfcec-6f4f-40a7-b0d6-22660d51870d",
- "team_id": "123456",
- "userid": 301828,
- "name": "New User Group Name",
- "handle": "newusergroupname",
- "date_created": "1640122639829",
- "initials": "NN",
- "members": [
],
- {
},
- "id": 201,
- "username": "Jim Halpert",
- "email": "jim@example.com",
- "color": "#40BC86",
- "initials": "JH",
- "profilePicture": null
- {
}
- "id": 202,
- "username": "Dwight Shrute",
- "email": "dwight@example.com",
- "color": "#FF8600",
- "initials": "DS",
- "profilePicture": null
- "avatar": {
}
- "attachment_id": null,
- "color": null,
- "source": null,
- "icon": null