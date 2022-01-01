    Nothing Found

Update Team

This endpoint is used to manage Teams: user groups which are groups of users you can assign items to in your Workspace.

In our API documentation, team_id refers to the id of a Workspace, and group_id refers to the id of a user group.

Note: Adding a guest with view only permissions to a Team automatically converts them to a paid guest.

If you don't have any paid guest seats available, a new member seat is automatically added to increase the number of paid guest seats available.

This incurs a prorated charge based on your billing cycle.

SecurityAuthorization Token
Request
path Parameters
group_id
required
string

7C73-4002-A6A9-310014852858 (string) - Team ID (user group)

Request Body schema: application/json

You can update the team handle which is used to @mention a Team (user group) in your Workspace.

Add or remove members to and from a Team (user group) using the "add" and/or "rem" parameters and including an array of user ids.

name
string
handle
string
object (Members2)
Responses
200
put/group/{group_id}
Request samples
application/json
{
  • "name": "New User Group Name",
  • "handle": "newusergroupname",
  • "members": {
    }
}
Response samples
application/json
{
  • "id": "4bfdfcec-6f4f-40a7-b0d6-22660d51870d",
  • "team_id": "123456",
  • "userid": 301828,
  • "name": "New User Group Name",
  • "handle": "newusergroupname",
  • "date_created": "1640122639829",
  • "initials": "NN",
  • "members": [
    ],
  • "avatar": {
    }
}
