Create Group

This endpoint creates a User Group within a Workspace.

User Groups are used to organize and manage users within a Workspace.

In the API documentation, team_id refers to the Workspace ID, and group_id refers to the User Group ID.

Note: Adding a guest with view-only permissions to a Team automatically converts them to a paid guest.

If no paid guest seats are available, an additional member seat will be added, increasing the number of paid guest seats.

This change incurs a prorated charge based on the billing cycle.

SecurityAuthorization_Token
Request
path Parameters
team_id
required
number <double>

Workspace ID

Request Body schema: application/json
required
name
required
string
handle
string
members
required
Array of integers
Responses
200
post/v2/team/{team_id}/group
Request samples
application/json
{
  • "name": "New User Group name",
  • "handle": "newusergroupname",
  • "members": [
    ]
}
Response samples
application/json
{}
