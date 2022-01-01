Create Group

This endpoint creates a User Group within a Workspace.
User Groups are used to organize and manage users within a Workspace.
In the API documentation,
team_id refers to the Workspace ID, and
group_id refers to the User Group ID.
Note: Adding a guest with view-only permissions to a Team automatically converts them to a paid guest.
If no paid guest seats are available, an additional member seat will be added, increasing the number of paid guest seats.
This change incurs a prorated charge based on the billing cycle.
{
}
- "name": "New User Group name",
- "handle": "newusergroupname",
- "members": [
]
- 123456,
- 987654
{
}
- "id": "4bfdfcec-6f4f-40a7-b0d6-22660d51870d",
- "team_id": "301540",
- "userid": 301828,
- "name": "User group",
- "handle": "usergroup",
- "date_created": "1640122639829",
- "initials": "U",
- "members": [
],
- {
},
- "id": 185,
- "username": "Sam",
- "email": "sam@example.com",
- "color": "#4169E1",
- "initials": "S",
- "profilePicture": "https://dev-attachments-public.clickup.com/profilePictures/profile.jpg"
- {
}
- "id": 186,
- "username": "Alex",
- "email": "alex@example.com",
- "color": "#4169E1",
- "initials": "A",
- "profilePicture": "https://dev-attachments-public.clickup.com/profilePictures/profile.jpg"
- "avatar": {
}
- "attachment_id": null,
- "color": null,
- "source": null,
- "icon": null