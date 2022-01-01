Create Group

This endpoint creates a User Group within a Workspace.



User Groups are used to organize and manage users within a Workspace.



In the API documentation, team_id refers to the Workspace ID, and group_id refers to the User Group ID.



Note: Adding a guest with view-only permissions to a Team automatically converts them to a paid guest.



If no paid guest seats are available, an additional member seat will be added, increasing the number of paid guest seats.



This change incurs a prorated charge based on the billing cycle.