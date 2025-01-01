Enterprise AI Search

Your entire company,
one search away

A single place for AI-powered deep search and contextual answers.

Connected Knowledge

Search across all your tools and apps

From Drive and Notion to Slack and Gmail - every app, connected and searchable from one place.

Full-Context Answers

Ask deep questions, get meaningful results

Brain understands your work and delivers insights, not just files.

Real-Time Results

Stay up-to-date, without hitting refresh

Brain indexes content frequently, so your searches are up to the minute.

Know more. Guess less.

The intelligence layer
behind every decision

Forget blue links. ClickUp Brain gives you real, trusted answers with citations, context, and actions ready to go.

Answers with full context

Pulls from tasks, docs, chats, and meetings to give the full picture.

Recaps without the rewatch

Summarizes meetings into searchable, actionable takeaways.

Real-time, every time

Answers are always up to date with your latest work.

Autonomous answer agents that knows it all

Answer Agents tap into every doc, task, message,
and app to deliver trusted, real-time responses.

Privacy & Compliance

Enterprise-grade peace of mind

Your data stays secure and private with Brain Max.
Third-party AI providers never store or learn from your information.

No third-party data training
We forbid third-party AI providers from training on your data.
Zero third-party data retention
We don't allow third-party AI providers to store any of your data.
The best AI model always
We automatically test and choose the best AI model for each task.

Your AI-Powered Workspace

