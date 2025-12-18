Update: ClickUp acquires Codegen & team to accelerate AI development. Learn more →
Codegen

Fix bugs and ship features without leaving ClickUp

Autonomous coding agent that enables
anyone in your company to be a developer.

Fastest task to PR in the industry
5+ hours saved per engineer every week
$18.1M developer time saved
Unleash coding superpowers

Give every team their own 24/7 developer

Support can triage bugs. QA can automate fixes. Design specs build themselves.

Codegen works inside ClickUp without downloads
Your AI coder gets it done

From task to PR in minutes

Feature, bug, or rough idea - Codegen reads the full context, writes the code, opens a PR, and keeps your team informed along the way.

Task to PR workflow in Codegen
10x your engineering

Now anyone can build anything

Teams of all sizes are already using Codegen to clear backlogs, unblock engineering, and move faster - without adding headcount or overhead.

Already shipping code for real teams
Privacy & Compliance

Enterprise-grade peace of mind

Your data stays secure and private with ClickUp.
Third-party AI providers never store or learn from your information.

GDPR compliant

ClickUp complies with GDPR, protecting your privacy and ensuring that your personal data is always secure and well-managed.

ISO 42001 Certification

ISO compliant

ClickUp is ISO 42001 certified, setting a trusted standard for secure, transparent, and responsible AI management in the workplace.

HIPAA compliant

ClickUp complies with HIPAA, safeguarding sensitive health information and keeping all data confidential, private, and fully secure.

AICPA SOC 2 compliant

ClickUp complies with AICPA SOC 2, maintaining rigorous controls to protect your data and ensuring AI providers cannot access or use it.

No third-party data training

We forbid third-party AI providers from training on your data.

Zero third-party data retention

We don't allow third-party AI providers to store any of your data.

Multi-model support

We offer the latest AI models, with unified permissions, privacy, and security controls.