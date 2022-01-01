    Nothing Found

Get Task Templates

View the task templates available in a Workspace.

SecurityAuthorization Token
Request
path Parameters
team_id
required
number <double>

Team ID (Workspace)

query Parameters
page
required
integer <int32>
header Parameters
Content-Type
required
string
Value: "application/json"
Responses
200
get/team/{team_id}/taskTemplate
Request samples 
Response samples 
application/json
{
  • "templates": [ ]
}
