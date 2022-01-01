Nothing Found
Help Center
API Feature Requests
Help Center
API Feature Requests
Nothing Found
Get Task Templates
View the task templates available in a Workspace.
Security
Authorization Token
Request
path Parameters
team_id
required
number
<double>
Team ID (Workspace)
query Parameters
page
required
integer
<int32>
header Parameters
Content-Type
required
string
Value:
"application/json"
Responses
200
get
/team/{team_id}/taskTemplate
Try it
Request samples
curl
C#
JavaScript
Java
Java 8 with Apache
Go
Node.js
PHP
Python
R
Ruby
6 more
Go
Node.js
PHP
Python
R
Ruby
6 more
Copy
Response samples
200
application/json
Copy
Expand all
Collapse all
{
"templates"
:
[ ]
}
Next to
Create Task From Template
© 2022 ClickUp
Security
Your Privacy
Terms