Create Task From Template
Create a new task using a task template.
Security
Authorization Token
Request
path Parameters
list_id
required
number
<double>
template_id
required
string
Request Body schema:
application/json
name
required
string
Responses
200
post
/list/{list_id}/taskTemplate/{template_id}
Try it
Request samples
Payload
application/json
Copy
{
"name"
:
"New task name"
}
Response samples
200
application/json
Copy
{ }
