Create Task From Template

Create a new task using a task template.

SecurityAuthorization Token
Request
path Parameters
list_id
required
number <double>
template_id
required
string
Request Body schema: application/json
name
required
string
Responses
200
post/list/{list_id}/taskTemplate/{template_id}
Request samples
application/json
{
  • "name": "New task name"
}
Response samples
application/json
{ }
