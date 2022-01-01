Edit Checklist Item

Update an individual line item in a task checklist.
You can rename it, set the assignee, mark it as resolved, or nest it under another checklist item.
{
}
- "name": "Updated Checklist Item",
- "assignee": null,
- "resolved": true,
- "parent": null
{
}
- "checklist": {
}
- "id": "b955c4dc-b8a8-48d8-a0c6-b4200788a683",
- "task_id": "9hv",
- "name": "Checklist",
- "date_created": "1567711563204",
- "orderindex": 0,
- "resolved": 1,
- "unresolved": 0,
- "items": [
]
- {
}
- "id": "21e08dc8-e491-47f5-9fd8-d1dc4cedcc6f",
- "name": "Updated Checklist Item",
- "orderindex": 0,
- "assignee": null,
- "resolved": true,
- "parent": null,
- "date_created": "1567711566859",
- "children": [ ]