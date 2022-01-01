    Nothing Found

Edit Checklist Item

Update an individual line item in a task checklist.

You can rename it, set the assignee, mark it as resolved, or nest it under another checklist item.

SecurityAuthorization Token
Request
path Parameters
checklist_id
required
string

b8a8-48d8-a0c6-b4200788a683 (uuid)

checklist_item_id
required
string

e491-47f5-9fd8-d1dc4cedcc6f (uuid)

Request Body schema: application/json
name
string
assignee
string or null
resolved
boolean
parent
string or null

To nest a checklist item under another checklist item, include the other item's checklist_item_id.

Responses
200
put/checklist/{checklist_id}/checklist_item/{checklist_item_id}
Request samples
application/json
{
  • "name": "Updated Checklist Item",
  • "assignee": null,
  • "resolved": true,
  • "parent": null
}
Response samples
application/json
{
  • "checklist": {
    }
}
