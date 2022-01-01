Nothing Found
Delete Checklist
Delete a checklist from a task.
Security
Authorization Token
Request
path Parameters
checklist_id
required
string
b8a8-48d8-a0c6-b4200788a683 (uuid)
Responses
200
delete
/checklist/{checklist_id}
Try it
Request samples
Response samples
200
application/json
{ }
