Last updated 1 week ago

Send Slack Message

Use this practical example of a cloud command to show a list of Slack users and quickly jump to a DM thread.

Some commands may require some configuration, which you might not want to add to your command source code. For example, you might need an API key.

Cloud Commands include an interface for your command to collect configuration data, the Config operation which is then sent alongside each command run.

The first time you run this command, it asks for the Slack Bot authentication token, then shows the list of users in Slack. If a user is selected, the Slack desktop is opened directly to the DM thread of the selected user.

Code example