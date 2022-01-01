    Nothing Found

Update Webhook

Update a webhook to change the location or events to be monitored.

SecurityAuthorization Token
Request
path Parameters
webhook_id
required
string

e506-4a29-9d42-26e504e3435e (uuid)

Request Body schema: application/json

You may filter the location of resources that get sent to a webhook by passing an optional space_id, folder_id, list_id, or task_id in the body of the request.

If you don't specify any events, all events will be sent to the webhook.

To subscribe to specific events, pass an array of events that you want to subscribe to, or use the wildcard character "*" to subscribe to everything.

endpoint
required
string
events
required
string
status
required
string
Responses
200
put/webhook/{webhook_id}
Request samples
application/json
{}
Response samples
application/json
{
  • "id": "4b67ac88-e506-4a29-9d42-26e504e3435e",
  • "webhook": {
    }
}
