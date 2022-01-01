Update Webhook

Update a webhook to change the location or events to be monitored.
You may filter the location of resources that get sent to a webhook by passing an optional
space_id,
folder_id,
list_id, or
task_id in the body of the request.
If you don't specify any events, all events will be sent to the webhook.
To subscribe to specific events, pass an array of
events that you want to subscribe to, or use the wildcard character
"*" to subscribe to everything.
{
}
- "id": "4b67ac88-e506-4a29-9d42-26e504e3435e",
- "webhook": {
}
- "id": "4b67ac88-e506-4a29-9d42-26e504e3435e",
- "userid": 183,
- "team_id": 108,
- "endpoint": "https://yourdomain.com/webhook",
- "client_id": "QVOQP06ZXC6CMGVFKB0ZT7J9Y7APOYGO",
- "events": [
],
- "taskCreated",
- "taskUpdated",
- "taskDeleted",
- "taskPriorityUpdated",
- "taskStatusUpdated",
- "taskAssigneeUpdated",
- "taskDueDateUpdated",
- "taskTagUpdated",
- "taskMoved",
- "taskCommentPosted",
- "taskCommentUpdated",
- "taskTimeEstimateUpdated",
- "taskTimeTrackedUpdated",
- "listCreated",
- "listUpdated",
- "listDeleted",
- "folderCreated",
- "folderUpdated",
- "folderDeleted",
- "spaceCreated",
- "spaceUpdated",
- "spaceDeleted",
- "goalCreated",
- "goalUpdated",
- "goalDeleted",
- "keyResultCreated",
- "keyResultUpdated",
- "keyResultDeleted"
- "task_id": null,
- "list_id": null,
- "folder_id": null,
- "space_id": null,
- "health": {
},
- "status": "active",
- "fail_count": 0
- "secret": "O94IM25S7PXBPYTMNXLLET230SRP0S89COR7B1YOJ2ZIE8WQNK5UUKEF26W0Z5GA"