    Nothing Found

Shared Hierarchy

View the tasks, Lists, and Folders that have been shared with the authenticated user.

SecurityAuthorization Token
Request
path Parameters
team_id
required
number <double>

Team ID (Workspace)

Responses
200
get/team/{team_id}/shared
Request samples 
Response samples 
application/json
{
  • "shared": {
    }
}
ClickUp Logo