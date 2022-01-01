Shared Hierarchy

View the tasks, Lists, and Folders that have been shared with the authenticated user.
{
}
- "shared": {
}
- "tasks": [ ],
- "lists": [
],
- {
}
- "id": "1421",
- "name": "Shared List",
- "orderindex": 0,
- "content": null,
- "status": null,
- "priority": null,
- "assignee": null,
- "task_count": "0",
- "due_date": null,
- "start_date": null,
- "archived": false
- "folders": [
]
- {
}
- "id": "1058",
- "name": "Shared Folder",
- "orderindex": 0,
- "content": null,
- "task_count": "0",
- "due_date": null,
- "archived": false