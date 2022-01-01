Get List Members

View the people who have access to a List.
{
}
- "members": [
]
- {
},
- "id": 812,
- "username": "John Doe",
- "email": "john@example.com",
- "color": "#FFFFFF",
- "initials": "JD",
- "profilePicture": "https://attachments-public.clickup.com/profilePictures/812_nx1.jpg",
- "profileInfo": {
}
- "display_profile": null,
- "verified_ambassador": null,
- "verified_consultant": null,
- "top_tier_user": null,
- "viewed_verified_ambassador": null,
- "viewed_verified_consultant": null,
- "viewed_top_tier_user": null
- {
}
- "id": 813,
- "username": "Jane Doe",
- "email": "jane@example.com",
- "color": null,
- "initials": "JD",
- "profilePicture": "https://attachments-public.clickup.com/profilePictures/813_nx1.jpg",
- "profileInfo": {
}
- "display_profile": null,
- "verified_ambassador": null,
- "verified_consultant": null,
- "top_tier_user": null,
- "viewed_verified_ambassador": null,
- "viewed_verified_consultant": null,
- "viewed_top_tier_user": null