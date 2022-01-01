Nothing Found
Edit Space Tag
Update a task Tag.
Security
Authorization Token
Request
path Parameters
space_id
required
number
<double>
tag_name
required
string
header Parameters
Content-Type
required
string
Value:
"application/json"
Responses
200
put
/space/{space_id}/tag/{tag_name}
{
"tag"
:
{
"name"
:
"Updated Tag"
,
"fg_color"
:
"#ffffff"
,
"bg_color"
:
"#ffffff"
}
}
