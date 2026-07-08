The answer isn't more clients or better talent. It's five operating shifts the top-quartile agencies made this year.

This report breaks down all five shifts: the agency behind each one, and the math that proves it. Then you get the same map—and a place to start.

What you'll get · For owners & operators

✅ The 20-page 2026 Agency Operating Model report

✅ The Agency Profitability Calculator—find your margin number in 2 minutes