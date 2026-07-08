The answer isn't more clients or better talent. It's five operating shifts the top-quartile agencies made this year.
This report breaks down all five shifts: the agency behind each one, and the math that proves it. Then you get the same map—and a place to start.
What you'll get · For owners & operators
✅ The 20-page 2026 Agency Operating Model report
✅ The Agency Profitability Calculator—find your margin number in 2 minutes
Inside the Report
›Five operating shifts, each with its own framework
›Six named agency case studies with real numbers
›"The Ladder" — the operator playbook for every shift
›The margin math, with the receipts
"The ceiling was never your people. It was the drag around them."Get the Report →
2026 is the year your people get to be creative again.
You hired them for taste, judgment, and instinct, the things a client can't get anywhere else. Then the work around the work buried them in status decks, timesheets, and coordination nobody ever paid for.
This year, a small group of agencies figured out how to eliminate the busywork and grew their margins.
They didn't hire more. Nobody had to work harder. They changed something underneath the way the work moves. The report shows you exactly what.
Already in Motion
Six of them are named in the report, with the numbers to back it. Two, in their own words.
5× revenue
"We went from 75% of employee time tracked to 85%+, which gave us dramatically better data to scope projects accurately and measure profitability."
Julie Durante
VP of Operations, Impulse Creative
+25% capacity
"Streamlined workflows unlocked a 25% increase in capacity, and more than 90% of our creative is now produced in-house."
Kellie Bates
Creative Operations Lead, Balboa (Foxtel Group)
The other four agencies — and exactly what each one changed — are inside.Get the Report →