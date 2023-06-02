Cracking the Productivity Paradox in Today’s Rich Technology Environment

More information. More noise. More technology. Today’s workers are dealing with more of just about everything, except time. Is this helping or hurting productivity? The answers might surprise you.

Mike Berger, VP of Product Marketing at ClickUp, will share insights on today’s biggest productivity killers, and how we can tackle them to drive growth in a challenging economic environment.

He’ll also reveal results from ClickUp’s latest survey about how executives are prioritizing operational efficiency to navigate the downturn with an eye toward long-term success.