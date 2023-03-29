ClickUp Chronicles: Shopmonkey

Have an internal process or workflow that could use an overhaul?

Join our on-demand webinar for fresh ideas from productivity guru and Shopmonkey Marketing Project Manager, Rachel Gilstrap. You'll get a behind-the-scenes look into how Rachel built out key marketing processes with ClickUp, from campaign management to content creation, to maximize her team's performance. 

In this session you'll learn:

  • Components of her game-changing ClickUp templates

  • Hacks for getting the most out of ClickUp

  • Tips for driving ongoing ClickUp adoption

  • Date

    Available On Demand

  • Duration

    1 hour