ClickUp Chronicles: Finastra's 7 Tactics to Boost ClickUp Adoption

You've onboarded your team to ClickUp—nice work! But, how do you drive them to start actively using ClickUp in their day-to-day work?
In this edition of ClickUp Chronicles, Daria Gîrju, Digital Demand Generation Specialist at Finastra, will walk you through her journey of helping 100+ members of Finastra's marketing team adopt ClickUp.
Here’s what she’ll cover:
The roadblocks to ClickUp adoption
How to find and leverage the right internal champions
The 7 proven tactics for adoption that work in small, medium, and enterprise businesses
Date
Available On Demand
Duration
45 minutes