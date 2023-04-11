Camp ClickUp Hands-on Lab: Workspace Sharing for All—Be More Effective with ClickUp Guests and Sharing

New to ClickUp? Unsure of how users outside of ClickUp workspace can collaborate as a guest? This hands on-lab session is perfect for you!

In this interactive session, you will be guided by a ClickUp expert on how to customize and then navigate the ClickUp Workspace as a guest, including:

Setting up and receiving the notifications

Finding your way around the Workspace

Customizing your display in ClickUp

You'll leave the session feeling confident on how to share your Workspace with guests—and get a chance to win some exciting summer prizes!

Space is limited. Register today!