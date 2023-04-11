Webinar

Camp ClickUp Hands-on Lab: Workspace Sharing for All—Be More Effective with ClickUp Guests and Sharing

1 Speaker.png

New to ClickUp? Unsure of how users outside of ClickUp workspace can collaborate as a guest? This hands on-lab session is perfect for you!

In this interactive session, you will be guided by a ClickUp expert on how to customize and then navigate the ClickUp Workspace as a guest, including:

  • Setting up and receiving the notifications

  • Finding your way around the Workspace

  • Customizing your display in ClickUp

You'll leave the session feeling confident on how to share your Workspace with guests—and get a chance to win some exciting summer prizes!

Space is limited. Register today!

  • Date

    Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 10:00 AM PST

  • Duration

    30 minutes

  • Where

    Online via On24—Details will be included in the confirmation and reminder emails.

  • Speaker

    Jonathan Popphan, Training Specialist, ClickUp