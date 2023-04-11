ClickUp Chronicles: How Kulzer Transformed Its Project Management Office with ClickUp

Webinar
Established over 80 years ago, Kulzer is one of the world's leading dental manufacturing companies. But up until recently project management was still operating in the past.
Join this session to learn how Kulzer transformed its legacy approach to establish a project management strategy for the future. Ryan Ingole, Associate Project Manager, will share his playbook for translating existing business processes into ClickUp in a meaningful way.
He'll be sure to cover:
Best Practices for keeping ClickUp lists and fields consistent
How to keep work streamlined with templates and automations
Tips for using ClickUp Dashboards to collaborate with executives
And more ClickUp Admins best practices
Date
Available On Demand
Duration
1 hour