ClickUp Chronicles: How Kulzer Transformed Its Project Management Office with ClickUp

Established over 80 years ago, Kulzer is one of the world's leading dental manufacturing companies. But up until recently project management was still operating in the past.

Join this session to learn how Kulzer transformed its legacy approach to establish a project management strategy for the future. Ryan Ingole, Associate Project Manager, will share his playbook for translating existing business processes into ClickUp in a meaningful way.

He'll be sure to cover:

  • Best Practices for keeping ClickUp lists and fields consistent

  • How to keep work streamlined with templates and automations

  • Tips for using ClickUp Dashboards to collaborate with executives

  • And more ClickUp Admins best practices

    Available On Demand

    1 hour