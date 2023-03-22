Simplify your work by doing your next project in ClickUp Docs.

In this interactive session with our ClickUp expert, you'll learn how easy it is to manage everything in your ClickUp Workspace and leave Google Docs, Notion, and other tools behind.

Gain new confidence on streamlining your workflows—and get a chance to win some exciting prizes.

The first 50 attendees will receive a mini bonfire s'mores kit!

Space is limited, so be sure to register today.

—