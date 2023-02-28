Camp ClickUp Hands-on Lab: Whiteboards

Webinar
New to ClickUp and don't know how to kick off your project? Look no further than ClickUp whiteboards! ClickUp whiteboards is the world’s only virtual whiteboard that turns your team's ideas into coordinated actions—all in one place.
In this interactive session, you will be guided by a ClickUp expert on how to utilize ClickUp's whiteboard feature to help you get your project off on the right start. 💪
You'll leave the session feeling confident on how to start that next project of yours as well as a chance to win some exciting summer prizes!
Space is limited. Register today! 🌟
Event Date
Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 10:00 AM Pacific Daylight Time
Location
Online via On24 - Details will be included in the confirmation and reminder emails.
Speaker
Elliot Rossbach, Senior Training Specialist at ClickUp