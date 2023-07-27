Zeb Evans, Founder & CEO, ClickUp

Shailesh Kumar, SVP of Engineering, ClickUp

Haris Butt, Head of Product Design, ClickUp

Productivity, Reimagined

Be the first to get a look at ClickUp 3.0 along with our vision for the future of productivity. Hear from our CEO Zeb Evans, SVP of Engineering Shailesh Kumar, and Head of Design Haris Butt as they discuss this milestone release. You'll get all the details on our new architecture, the latest feature releases, and future roadmap for the ultimate productivity platform that enables teams to work the way they want to work.