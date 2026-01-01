Time Tracking Software for Transport Managers

Time Tracking Tailored for Transport Management

Monitor driver hours, streamline route logging, manage approvals effortlessly, and rely on ClickUp Brain's AI to handle all the follow-ups for you.
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Challenges

Why Transport Managers Require Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Without a transport-specific time tracking system, managing fleet operations becomes chaotic. Transport managers face these common hurdles:

  • Inconsistent driver logs — inaccurate hours risk compliance violations and fines
  • Manual record-keeping errors — delays in reporting lead to costly operational inefficiencies
  • Difficulty tracking overtime and rest periods — risking driver fatigue and safety concerns
  • No centralized visibility — fleet capacity and driver availability remain unclear
  • Compliance risks escalate — lack of audit trails complicates regulatory inspections
  • Time data disconnected from delivery schedules — making resource planning guesswork
  • Challenges verifying third-party contractor hours — billing disputes increase
  • Limited reporting on labor costs and productivity — decisions made without solid data
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Old-School Time Tracking Doesn’t Cut It for Transport Managers

Fragmented processes and lack of real-time data cause costly delays and safety risks.

Conventional Methods

  • Driver logs kept on paper or spreadsheets, compiled manually
  • Visibility into hours only after delays or errors occur
  • Approvals managed via calls or emails without traceability
  • Time data siloed away from delivery and route planning
  • Capacity decisions based on outdated or incomplete info
  • Compliance documentation scattered and hard to access

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • All driver hours logged and locked within a unified platform
  • Live dashboards show real-time driver availability and hours
  • Automated approvals with reminders and full audit logs
  • Time data connected directly to routes and deliveries
  • Workload views highlight fleet capacity versus demand
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof compliance and payroll records
Transport Management Benefits

Unlock Operational Excellence with Dedicated Time Tracking

Avoid bottlenecks, improve safety, and optimize fleet productivity with the right tools.
ClickUp Automations

Never Miss a Driver Log Submission Before Dispatch

Automated alerts ensure every driver’s hours are recorded before routes begin.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified and Locked Hours for Payroll and Compliance

Lock entries post-approval with audit trails to guarantee transparent records.

ClickUp Views

Detect Fatigue Risks Before They Affect Safety

Real-time workload tracking identifies drivers nearing regulatory hour limits.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Be Ready for Regulatory Audits with Instant Exportable Logs

Keep all time entries and edits securely stored and available for inspection.

ClickUp Reports

Provide Finance with Precise Labor Cost Breakdown by Route

Tag hours by delivery, route, or vehicle to generate detailed reports.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Time Spent on Tracking Administration

Leverage automations to send reminders and compile reports effortlessly.

Track Driver Hours Precisely Without the Hassle

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Who It’s For

Teams That Gain the Most from Transport Time Tracking

Those who rely on accurate, up-to-date driving time and fleet availability data

If You're a Fleet Manager

  • Stop chasing missing logs. Automated reminders ensure driver submissions are on time
  • Quickly spot drivers who haven’t logged hours without manual follow-up
  • Approve driver timesheets with ease. Entries lock immediately to prevent tampering
  • Enter every dispatch with clean, verified time records already approved

If You're a Route Planner

  • Monitor driver hours live to prevent scheduling conflicts and fatigue
  • Adjust routes dynamically based on real-time workload data
  • Eliminate manual reminder emails. ClickUp automates follow-ups
  • Approve timesheets swiftly and focus on optimizing deliveries
AI-Driven Time Management

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Effort

No chasing, no manual reports, no missed entries. Brain manages it all for you.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Timesheet Follow-Ups

Set deadlines once; Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing driver logs.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Answers Instantly, No Searching Needed

Ask Brain “Which drivers haven’t logged hours?” or “Where is time allocated?” and get instant insights.

#ClickUpBrain

Prepare for Reviews with AI Summaries

Brain generates automatic summaries of driver hours, workloads, and route progress.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Work Time That Often Goes Unlogged

Meetings, inspections, and breaks are automatically logged and assigned to correct tasks.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Workflows End-to-End

Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and creates reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Problems Before They Escalate

Brain detects missing logs and unusual patterns early to prevent payroll errors.

Frequently Asked Questions

Transport Manager Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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