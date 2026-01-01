Without a transport-specific time tracking system, managing fleet operations becomes chaotic. Transport managers face these common hurdles:
Automated alerts ensure every driver’s hours are recorded before routes begin.
Lock entries post-approval with audit trails to guarantee transparent records.
Real-time workload tracking identifies drivers nearing regulatory hour limits.
Keep all time entries and edits securely stored and available for inspection.
Tag hours by delivery, route, or vehicle to generate detailed reports.
Leverage automations to send reminders and compile reports effortlessly.
Those who rely on accurate, up-to-date driving time and fleet availability data
No chasing, no manual reports, no missed entries. Brain manages it all for you.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing driver logs.
Ask Brain “Which drivers haven’t logged hours?” or “Where is time allocated?” and get instant insights.
Brain generates automatic summaries of driver hours, workloads, and route progress.
Meetings, inspections, and breaks are automatically logged and assigned to correct tasks.
Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and creates reports without manual input.
Brain detects missing logs and unusual patterns early to prevent payroll errors.